Bergman - Edward Charles, 74, of Clatskanie, Ore., died on December 1, 2020. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria.

Mosley - James Alton, 84, of Longview, Wash., died December 2, 2020 in hospice care at Canterbury Gardens in Longview, Wash. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Ulery - Phyllis Lucille, 83, of Silverlake, Wash., died on November 30, 2020 at her residence. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Ray - Richard Morgan, Sr., 64, of Castle Rock, Wash., died on November 26, 2020 at his residence. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Roth - Richard Joseph Franklin, 75, of Walla Walla, Wash., passed away in Walla Walla, Wash., on December 2, 2020. Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt is in charge of arrangements.

Phillips - Calvin Lloyd, 65, of Longview, Wash., passed away December 2, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Slotte - Ronald Wesley, 74, of Seaside, Ore., died on December 3, 2020 in Wheeler, Ore. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria.