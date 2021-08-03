 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Baldwin — Dora Lee, 71, of Castle Rock, died July 30. Hubbard Funeral Home

Magnuson — Barry John, 73, of Kelso, died July 29 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Snaza — Brian Edward, 57, of Kelso, died Aug. 1 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

