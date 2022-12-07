 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Engen- Halvard L., 81, of Kelso, passed away on November 29, 2022 at an adult car facility in Vancouver. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Frederickson- Richard Andrew, 86, of Longview, passed away on October 18, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice Care Center in Longview. OHSU

Malakowsky- George, 72, of Castle Rock, passed away on December 1, 2022. Hubbard Funeral Home

Thompson- Richard A., 60, of Longview, passed away on November 26, 2022 at his home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

