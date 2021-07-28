 Skip to main content
Kell — David Walter, 90, of Kelso died July 27 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Marsden —John "Jack," 65, of Longview died July 24 in Portland. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Rabb — Billy P., 72, of Kelso, died July 27 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Spencer — Leroy Milton, 76, of Longview died July 20 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

