Powell - Donald R., 89 of Castle Rock died April 4, 2020 at the Villager in Castle Rock. Hubbard Funeral Home

Jacobs - Nancy Ann, 88, of Kelso, died April 6 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service

Kuhnau - Anna Elvira, 95 of Longview died April 2, 2020 at a local Care Facility. Steele Chapel

Lawrence - Christopher May, 56 of Kelso died March 29, 2020 at home. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

Palmer - Beverley Jean, 84 of Longview died April 5, 2020 at Ocean Beach Family home. Steele Chapel

Robbins - Ronald, 77 of Kelso died April 5, 2020 at Beacon Hill Rehab of Longview. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

Tenison - Elizabeth Sue, 74, of Longview, died March 18, 2020 at Auburn Regional Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

