DEATHS

DuVall - Darrell Francis, 85, of Longview, died March 18, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Elliott - Kim Marlene, 57, of Kelso, died March 15, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Myklebust - Gwendolyn A., 82, of Woodland died March 18, 2020 at a local Adult Care Facility. Columbia Funeral Service.

Richards - Avis Annette, 83 of Castle Rock died March 16, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

