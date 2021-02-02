Baker - Marvin Leroy, 85, of Castle Rock, died on January 25, 2021 at his residence. Steele Chapel.
Cedergren - Joyce Laverne, 87, of Longview, died on January 30, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.
Gibson - Christopher Mark, 57, of Longview, passed away on January 31, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.
Hare - Lolita Helene, 87, of Longview, passed away on January 30, 2021 at Frontier Rehab. Steele Chapel.
Junker - Todd H., 56, of Woodland, died on January 28, 2021 at his residence. Woodland Funeral Home.
Mattinen - Ruth, 88, of Rainier, Ore., passed away on January 31, 2021 in Longview, Wash. Groulx Family Mortuary.
Merly - Jerauld Dwayne, 86, of Kelso, passed away January 31, 2021 at The Villager in Castle Rock. Columbia Funeral Service.
Stulgis - Kenneth Louis, 86, of Longview, died on Saturday January 30, 2021 at his residence. Cattermole Funeral Home in Winlock is in charge of arrangements.
