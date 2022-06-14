 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Garcia — Miriam Del Rosario, 65, of Castle Rock, died June 9 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

McKennett — Gary Robert, 87, of Longview, died June 9 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Williams Sr. — John Thomas, 91, of Longview, died June 8. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to help lower energy costs this summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News