Death Notices:

Carroll- David W., 97, of Woodland passed away on February 6, 2023. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Crook- Elizabeth M., 80, of Kalama passed away on February 7, 2023. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Minium- Jess Jr, 89, of Kelso passed away on February 4, 2023 in Kelso. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

Sauer- Gerald E., 81, of Kalama passed away on February 6, 2023. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Schlecht- Lila Mae, 97, of Longview passed away on February 7, 2023 at PeaceHealth SouthWest. Steele Chapel