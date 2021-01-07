 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leaf - William Jeffrey, 69, of Longview, Wash., died on January 4, 2021 at St John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Mitchem - Loren Thomas, 87, of Toutle, Wash., died on January 5, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News