Erickson - Avalon Faye, 72, of Kelso, Wash., died January 8, 2021 at her home in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Kalinin - Barbara S., 84, of Longview, Wash., died on January 11, 2021 at Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel.

Mickens - Robert Wayne, 55, of Longview, Wash., passed away at St Johns Medical Center on January 11, 2021. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Payne - Herbert "Bert" Frederick, 85, of Longview, Wash., died on January 8, 2021 at PeaceHealth Southwest. Steele Chapel.

Swingle - Audrey Jane, 99, of Longview, Wash., died January 9, 2021 at her home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.