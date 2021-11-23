Garrison — Charles W. "Charlie, 68, of Kelso, died Nov. 22 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lawson — Thomas Ray, 69, of Toutle died Nov. 19 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Mahaffey — Lawrence Dale, 68 of Kalama, died Nov. 21 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Pasinski — Michael James, 44, of Longview, died Nov. 15 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Zepeda — Daniel, 72, of Longview, died Nov. 20 at Kaiser Sunnyside in Clackamas, Oregon. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.