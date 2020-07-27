× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaird - Billy Joe, 87, of Longview, WA died July 22, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, WA. Cascade Northwest Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Bodine - Catherine Eldean, 95, of Kelso, WA died July 24, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice.

Grijalva - Kimberly Lynn, 51, of Longview, Passed away at home July 23, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service.

Jacobsen - Antoinette Winifred, 90, of Longview, died July 26 at the Canterbury Inn. Columbia Funeral Service.

Strand - Dorothy "Dottie" Fay, 83, of Longview, died July 26 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.