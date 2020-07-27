Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaird - Billy Joe, 87, of Longview, WA died July 22, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, WA. Cascade Northwest Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Bodine - Catherine Eldean, 95, of Kelso, WA died July 24, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice.

Grijalva - Kimberly Lynn, 51, of Longview, Passed away at home July 23, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service.

Jacobsen - Antoinette Winifred, 90, of Longview, died July 26 at the Canterbury Inn. Columbia Funeral Service.

Strand - Dorothy "Dottie" Fay, 83, of Longview, died July 26 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News