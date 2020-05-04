Death Notices
Berlund - Jack, 78, of Astoria, died April 30, 2020 in St. Helens. Groulx Family Mortuary

Hill - Patricia Lee, 70, of Longview, died May 3, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service

Russeff - Joyce, 88, of Longview, died May 2, 2020 at a local Adult Care Facility. Columbia Funeral Services.

