Meade  Darla Doreen, 78 of Longview died May 9, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tompkins  Brenda Sue, 62 of Kelso died May 9, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Zokoych  Michael, 69 of Longview died May 10, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

