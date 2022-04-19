 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Fiest — Donna Jean, 88, of Toutle, died April 17 at home. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Scotberg — Douglas McClelland, 94, of Kalama, died April 13 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park

Swihart — Walter W., 82, of Kelso, died April 3 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

