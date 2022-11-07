 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Brent- Arnold Leonard, 87, of Longview passed away November 4, 2022 at the Hospice Care Center in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service

Burchett- Bradford Evan, 54, of Longview, passed away on November 1, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel

Larson- Jerry, 83, of Castle Rock, passed away on November 3, 2022. Hubbard Funeral Home

Nelson- Ronald G., 85, of Woodland, passed away on November 1, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Scott- Melvin Harry, 96, of Longview, passed away on November 6, 2022 at an adult care facility in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

