Wakefield - Lois Lynne, 81, of Naselle, Wash., died February 5, 2021 at a Portland Hospital. Dahl McVicker Funeral Homes.

Melland - Shirley Faith, 86, of Longview, Wash., passed away on February 7, 2021 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Walker - Margie Ann, 78, of Kalama, Wash., passed away February 6, 2021 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Peck Jr. - Ronald "Ron" Melvin, 51, of Longview Wash., died Feb 4 , 2021 at his home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Noble - Deloris Violet, 85, of Longview, Wash., died on February 8, 2021 at Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel.

Williquette - Robert Lynn, 67, of Longview, Wash., died on February 6, 2021 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.