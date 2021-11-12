 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Cram — Richard O., 58, of Kalama, died Nov. 5 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Ham — Patrick L., 74, of Kalama, died Nov. 8, at Ulman Family Home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Hunsucker — Harvey L., 88, of Clatskanie, died Nov. 8 at the Delaware Plaza. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Luchau — Galen Lavonne, 84, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 8 in Portland. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Randall — Patrick G., 72, of Ridgefield, died Nov. 2 in Longview. Woodland Funeral Home.

