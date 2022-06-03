 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Beaudoin — Donald A., 72, of Kelso, died May 30 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.

Constatantine — Dolores Jean, 71, of Kelso, died May 31. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Davis — Christopher Ernie, 49, of Longview, died May 27. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

