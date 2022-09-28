 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Britt — Donna Maxine, 93, of Longview, died Sept. 26 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Cowan — Lawrence Peter, 75, of Longview, died Sept. 23 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Strickler — Evan E., 50, of Longview, died Sept. 22 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

