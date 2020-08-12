You have permission to edit this article.
Anderson - Charles Robert, 82, of Kelso, Wash., passed away on August 10, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Doane - Harry Burton, 95, of Kelso, Wash., passed away on August 9, 2020 at home. Dahl McVickcer Funeral Home.

Schaper - Joyce Irene (Hiebert), 93, of Longview, Wash., passed away on August 8, 2020. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

