Finkas - Richard (Larry), 79, of Castle Rock, died July 6, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Heitz - Sharlie Ann, 33, of Longview, died July 6, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Stinton - Marvin Lee, 78, of Kelso, died July 6, 2020 at St John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

