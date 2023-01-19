Death Notices:
Balint- Mathew Eugene, 89, of Longview passed away on Jaunuary 17, 2023 at Canturbury Inn. Steele Chapel
Johnson- Ofelia Mary, 81, of Kalama passed away on January 14, 2023 at Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery
Kerr- Caroline Joy, 85, of Longview passed away on January 18, 2023 at her residence. Steele Chapel
Powell, Sr.- Wayne Leonard, 87, of Kelso passed away on January 13, 2023 at an adult care facility in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Ramey- Nancey G, 70, of Kelso passed away on January 12, 2023 at her home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Reeves- Edward Lee, 80, of Longview passed away on January 16, 2023 at PeaceHealth Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.
