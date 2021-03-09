 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Godwin - "Brad" Lance Bradley, 63, of Castle Rock, passed away at St John Medical Center on March 3, 2021. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Martinez - Juan Mitchell, 23, of Longview, Wash., died on March 6, 2021 at PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Single-use plastics on the rise

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News