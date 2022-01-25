 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Henke — Ross A., 69, of Longview, died Jan. 23 at Community Home Health & Hospice.

Raymond — Edmund Wayne, 71, of Longview, died Jan. 23 at home Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Do a mental health self-checkup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News