Death Notices

Duba — Norma J., 55, of Longview, died Aug. 8 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Spencer — Dave Conrad, 88, of Longview, died Aug. 5 in Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

