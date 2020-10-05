 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Davis - Weller Jr., 77 years old of Silver Lake, Wash., died October 4, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Fones - Norman Ray, 85 years old of Longview, Wash., died October 3, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Jenning - Susan Kathleen, 73, of Longview, Wash., passed away October 2, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Keller - Steven P., 40 years old of Longview, Wash., died October 4, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory.

Nielsen - Clifford A., 65 years old of Longview, Wash., died today October 5, 2020 at an adult care facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Stratton - Louise, 88 of Longview, Wash., passed away at home October 4, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service.

Whitman - Delores L., 79, of Kelso, Wash., passed away October 1, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News