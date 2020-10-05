Davis - Weller Jr., 77 years old of Silver Lake, Wash., died October 4, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Fones - Norman Ray, 85 years old of Longview, Wash., died October 3, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Jenning - Susan Kathleen, 73, of Longview, Wash., passed away October 2, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Keller - Steven P., 40 years old of Longview, Wash., died October 4, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory.

Nielsen - Clifford A., 65 years old of Longview, Wash., died today October 5, 2020 at an adult care facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Stratton - Louise, 88 of Longview, Wash., passed away at home October 4, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service.

Whitman - Delores L., 79, of Kelso, Wash., passed away October 1, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.