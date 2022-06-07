 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Bunker — Dena D., 59, of Longview, died May 19 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Byers — Sandra M., 59, of Castle Rock, died June 4 at Community Home Health & Hospice, Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Curtis — Michael Wayne, 68, of Longview, died June 4 at the Ray Hickey Hospice House, Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

Gilbert — Tommy Charles, 78, of Longview, died May 27 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Hunsucker — Delores Jean, 88, of Longview, died May 17 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Ross — Jennifer Rebecca, 46, of Seattle, died June 1. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

