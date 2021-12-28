 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Nelson — Larry Meade, 67, of Kelso, died Dec. 23 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Marcil — David Paul, 65, of Castle Rock, died Dec. 25 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Keep it simple! New Year's resolutions you can actually hold onto

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News