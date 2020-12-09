 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Darrah - Vernon Hudson, 93, of Kelso Wash., passed away on November 17, 2020 at Longview hospice. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Schell - Nelda Mae, 86, of Longview, Wash., died on December 8, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Worth - Preston Richard, 71, died on December 7, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

