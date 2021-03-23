Ferguson - Charles, 104, of Woodland, Wash., passed away on March 20, 2021 at his home. Woodland Funeral Home.

Massey - Donald Earl, 89, died on March 20, 2021 at Angels View Adult Home. Steele Chapel.

Melton - Leslie (Les) W., 72, of Clatskanie Ore., died March 18, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Palmer - Robert Kenneth (Kenny), 87, of Kalama, Wash., passed away at the Canterbury Gardens on March 21, 2021 in Longview, Wash. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Rinker - Thomas Jess, 91, of Kalama, Wash., passed away on March 19, 2021 in Longview, Wash. Dahl McVicker, Kelso, WA.