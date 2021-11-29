Knittle — John D., 79, of Kelso, died Nov. 26 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Ragan — Howard Carl, 88 of Longview, died Nov. 27 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Vine — George Edward, 88, of Kelso, died Nov. 24 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Walker — Ezra, 68, of Longview, died Nov. 24 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Weller — Sally Marie (Scott), 87 of Ocean Park, Washington, died Nov. 25 in Rainier. Columbia Funeral Service.

Whetzel — David Wayne, 75, of Ryderwood, died Nov. 25 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.