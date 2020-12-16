 Skip to main content
Anderson - Gerald, 83, of Rainier, Ore., passed away on December 15, 2020 in Clackamas, Ore. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Blurton - Robert Harold, 86, of Longview, Wash., died on December 12, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Giles - Robert C. Sr, 90, of Longview. Wash., died on December 15, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Hansen - Marilyn Joanne, 81, of Longview, Wash., died on November 20, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

