 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Gonzales- Terry “Teresa” E., 62, of Longview passed away on December 27, 2022 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Kleppen- Ivan Allan, 91, of Puyallup passed away on January 11, 2023 at Seattle Hospital. Steele Chapel

Loar- Virginia E., 80, of Kelso passed away on January 16, 2023 at her home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Marquardt- Linda Joy, 71, of Kelso passed away on January 20, 2023 at her home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Russell- Kenneth Lee, Sr., 65, of Longview passed away on January 5, 2023 at his home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Winiger- Albert Fredrick, 91, of Longview passed away on January 22, 2023 at Somerset. Steele Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best foods for people with high blood pressure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News