Gonzales- Terry “Teresa” E., 62, of Longview passed away on December 27, 2022 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Kleppen- Ivan Allan, 91, of Puyallup passed away on January 11, 2023 at Seattle Hospital. Steele Chapel

Loar- Virginia E., 80, of Kelso passed away on January 16, 2023 at her home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Marquardt- Linda Joy, 71, of Kelso passed away on January 20, 2023 at her home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Russell- Kenneth Lee, Sr., 65, of Longview passed away on January 5, 2023 at his home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Winiger- Albert Fredrick, 91, of Longview passed away on January 22, 2023 at Somerset. Steele Chapel