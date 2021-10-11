 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Bailey — Kellye Jean, 57, of Longview, died Oct. 7 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Braaten — Robert Allen, 74, of The Dalles, Oregon, died Oct. 6 at the Oregon Veterans Home, The Dalles. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Haynes — Linda Maire, 60, of Longview, died Oct. 7 at the Ray Hickey Hospice House, Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Palacio — Eugenia Mary, 61, of Vader, died Oct.  3 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Weddel — Martha J., 76, of Castle Rock, died Oct. 8 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

