Death Notices

Baxter- Kay LaRose, 83, of Kalama, WA passed away on September 11, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

Degrate SR- Maurice Lee, 62, of Longview, WA passed away on September 4, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel

Neer- Anna Louise, 88, of Longview, WA passed away on September 9, 2022 at an adult family home in Longview. Steele Chapel

Padgett- Colleen C., 68, of Longview, WA passed away on September 7, 2022 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

