Death Notices

Joslen — Maxie G., 89, of Longview, died Oct.  8. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Locke — Alice A., 48, of Longview, died July 21 in Kalama. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

