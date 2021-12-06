 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Coates — Thomas James, 79, of Clatskanie, died Dec. 3 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Geeslin — John Paul, 85, of Longview, died Dec. 1 at Providence Hospital, Centralia. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Moyer — Esther, 58, of Kalama, died Nov. 29 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Rasmusson — Alyce Agnes, 98, of Longview, died Dec. 2 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

