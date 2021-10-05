Alexander — Catherine Denise, 60, of Vader, died Sept. 17 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Gill — Roy Jackson, 86, of Longview, died Oct. 3 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Merritt — Steven Michael, 65, of Longview, died Sept. 29. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Payton — Michael P., 42, of Longview, died Oct. 3 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Yokel — Mary J., 82, of Longview, died Oct. 4 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.