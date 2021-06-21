 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Braun — Shirley Jean, 82, of Kelso, died June 15 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Coleman — Joseph "Rick," 69 of Kelso, died June 16 at the Hospice Care Center, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Collins — Grace, 84, of Longview, died June 17. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Crabb — Carl Steven, 85, of Castle Rock, died June 17. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Foster — Carol Jean, 92, of Castle Rock, died June 15. Hubbard Funeral Home.

McCormick — Kathleen Jo, 77, of Longview, died June 7 at the Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Poole — Linda Ann, 69, of Longview, died June 15 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

South — Jeanette Marion, 94, of Long Beach, died June 17 at Ocean Beach Hospital. Columbia Funeral Service.

