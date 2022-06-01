Abrahamson — Grant Allen, 60, of Kelso, died May 27 at Peacehealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service

Black — Allen Eugene, 77, of Castle Rock, died May 24 in Clackamas, Oregon. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Flannigan — Charlene E., 75, of Reno, died May 19 in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.

Gorley — Jack Allen, 82, of Cathlamet passed away at his home on May 27, 2022. Dowling Funeral Home

Kellogg — Robert Kennedy, 99, of Longview, died May 26. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Kent — Marilyn, 52, of Longview, died May 21. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Ridling — Theresa G., 90, of Kelso, died May 26 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.

Vegele — Michael A., 70, of Kelso, died May 25 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.