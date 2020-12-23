 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Belcher - Richard Dale, 76, of Longview, Wash., died December 22, 2020 at his home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Owens - Phyllis Mary, 84, of Longview Wash., passed away December 17, 2020 at the Americana Health and Rehab Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Psait - Jenne L., 68,of Kelso, Wash., died December 20, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Schlecht - Karen Marie, 58, of Longview, Wash., died December 19, 2020 at her home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Smith - Shirley Anne, 86, of Castle Rock, Wash., died on December 21, 2020 at her residence. Hubbard Funeral Home.

