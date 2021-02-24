 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Hoover - Stephen, 71, of Woodland, Wash., passed away on February 19, 2021 at the Woodland Care Center in Woodland, Wash. Woodland Funeral Home.

Kunkle - Michael W., 56, of Kelso, Wash., died February 15, 2021 at his home in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Tift - Sam, 92, of Rainier, Ore., passed away February 21, 2021 in Longview, Wash. Groulx Family Mortuary.

