Culbertson - Judith, 71 years old of Longview, Wash., died October 30, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Jensen - James Carl, 71, of Longview, Wash., died October 28, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Lahti - Barbara Fern, 80, of Yakima, Wash., died on October 29, 2020 at Pacifica Senior Center. Woodland Funeral Home.

Langill-Ford - Katherine Gale, 57 of Longview Wash., passed away October 28, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

McKinney - Frances Elizabeth, 85 years old Of Mount Vernon Wash., died October 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Taylor (Lillard) - Dollie Caroline, 95, of Longview, Wash., died on October 29, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.