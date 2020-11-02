 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Culbertson - Judith, 71 years old of Longview, Wash., died October 30, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Jensen - James Carl, 71, of Longview, Wash., died October 28, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Lahti - Barbara Fern, 80, of Yakima, Wash., died on October 29, 2020 at Pacifica Senior Center. Woodland Funeral Home.

Langill-Ford - Katherine Gale, 57 of Longview Wash., passed away October 28, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

McKinney - Frances Elizabeth, 85 years old Of Mount Vernon Wash., died October 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Taylor (Lillard) - Dollie Caroline, 95, of Longview, Wash., died on October 29, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News