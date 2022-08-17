Chancellor- Mary Elizabeth, 88, of Kelso passed away on August 13, 2022 at her home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Farley- Lauren P., 73, of Kelso passed away on July 27, 2022 at his home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Hale- Larry Gene, 78, of Kelso passed away on August 13, 2022 at St. John Medical center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Hooper- Harold Lee, 72, of Rainier, Oregon passed away on August 12, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory
James- Louise D, 88, of Kelso passed away on August 13, 2022. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Crematory
Lafrenz- Howard, 61, of Longview passed away on August 13, 2022 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel
McCoy- Dwayne L., 78, of Rainier, Oregon passed away August 11, 2022 at home in Rainier. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.
McFadden- Evette May, 60, of Longview passed away on August 02 at Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Newingham- Norbert Wayne, 85, of Kelso passed away on August 15, 2022 at his home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Shafer- Tony N., 66, of Deer Island, Oregon passed away on August 14, 2022 at his home in Deer Island. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Simmons- Gail Elizabeth, 72, of Longview passed away on August 15, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel
Woodring- Timothy Carl, 70 years old of Longview died August 05, 2022 at his home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
