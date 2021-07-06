 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Death Notices

Cook — Matthew J., 58, of Dolan Springs, Ariz., died July 2, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Poole — Gary, 81, of Longview, died July 1, in Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

