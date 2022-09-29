 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Oreza — Arnel P., 54, of Kelso, died Sept. 13 at PeaceHealth Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Pietz — Irene Dorothy, 98, of Longview, died Sept. 16 at Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Pruett — Orville Albert, 95, of Longview, died Sept. 19 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Rush — George E., 75, of Longview, died Sept. 23 at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

