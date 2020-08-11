× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brown Jr - Frank Alvin, 92, of Vancouver, Wash., passed away on August 8, 2020 in Vancouver. Woodland Funeral Home.

Early - Marilynn Hudson, 96, of Longview, Wash., passed away on August 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Kell - Mary Ellen, 88, of Longview, Wash., passed away on August, 9, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Nordstrom - Duane M., of Kelso, Wash., passed away on August 8, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service.

Richmond - Caroline Edith, 74, of Rainier, Ore., passed away on August 8, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center . Columbia Funeral Service.

Snow - Arlene Grace, 77, of Kelso, Wash., passed away on August 10, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Columbia Funeral Service.

Stadtfeld - Ronald Nicholas, 84, of Longview, Wash., passed away on August 8, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Columbia Funeral Service.

Valdez - Michele Virginia, 65, of Longview, Wash., passed away on August 9, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.