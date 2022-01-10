 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Cramer — Martha, 87, of Rainier, died Jan. 4 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Ellison — Dianna Rae, 73, of Longview, died Jan. 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Lundin — Leafy Ann, 90, of Kelso, died Jan. 5 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas, Ore. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

